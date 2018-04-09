TopCoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (TOP)

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, TopCoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar. TopCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $38.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00755272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014810 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00174578 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052318 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

TopCoin Profile

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us.

TopCoin Coin Trading

TopCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase TopCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.