Torchmark Co. (TMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. UBS started coverage on shares of Torchmark in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $78.00 target price on shares of Torchmark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Torchmark news, EVP James Matthew Darden sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,158,847.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,075,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,336.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,525 shares of company stock worth $10,543,053 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMK. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

TMK traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $82.20. 600,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,602.27, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Torchmark has a twelve month low of $73.99 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Torchmark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Torchmark will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

