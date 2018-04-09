Torchmark (TMK) and Its Peers Financial Review

Torchmark (NYSE: TMK) is one of 38 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Torchmark to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torchmark and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torchmark $4.16 billion $1.45 billion 17.22 Torchmark Competitors $22.37 billion $1.24 billion 15.65

Torchmark’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Torchmark. Torchmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Torchmark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchmark 34.99% 10.81% 2.52% Torchmark Competitors 5.02% 5.04% 0.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Torchmark and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchmark 3 3 1 0 1.71 Torchmark Competitors 317 1121 1510 82 2.45

Torchmark presently has a consensus price target of $82.14, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 12.29%. Given Torchmark’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Torchmark has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Torchmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Torchmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Torchmark pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Torchmark pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Torchmark has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Torchmark has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchmark’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Torchmark rivals beat Torchmark on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance. The Health insurance products are guaranteed-renewable and include Medicare Supplement, critical illness, accident and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverage’s. Annuities include fixed-benefit contracts. The Company markets its insurance products through various distribution channels, each of which sells the products of its insurance segments. Its subsidiaries include American Income Life Insurance Company (American Income) and Liberty National Life Insurance Company (Liberty National).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.