Torcoin Market Cap Tops $24,427.00 (TOR)

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Torcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Torcoin has a market capitalization of $24,427.00 and $0.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Torcoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.18 or 0.04447180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001266 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014295 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007700 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012908 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Torcoin Profile

Torcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2017. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin. Torcoin’s official website is torcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TorCoin is an X11 Proof of Work and Proof of Stake hybrid alternative crypto currency that intends to provide anonymously located web pages through a decentralised masternode network. The block time is 60 seconds and the Proof of Work phase ends after 7 dasy wherebya Proof of Stake phase takes place with an annualised rate of 10%. “

Buying and Selling Torcoin

Torcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Torcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Torcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.