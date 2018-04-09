Critical Comparison: Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD) and Australia and New Zealand Banking (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) and Australia and New Zealand Banking (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Toronto–Dominion Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto–Dominion Bank 0 2 8 0 2.80 Australia and New Zealand Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toronto–Dominion Bank currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.19%. Given Toronto–Dominion Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Toronto–Dominion Bank is more favorable than Australia and New Zealand Banking.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Toronto–Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Australia and New Zealand Banking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Toronto–Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Australia and New Zealand Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Toronto–Dominion Bank pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Australia and New Zealand Banking pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Toronto–Dominion Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto–Dominion Bank 22.12% 15.76% 0.88% Australia and New Zealand Banking N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toronto–Dominion Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto–Dominion Bank $34.52 billion 2.99 $7.95 billion $4.24 13.18 Australia and New Zealand Banking $26.30 billion 2.29 $4.88 billion $1.74 11.82

Toronto–Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Australia and New Zealand Banking. Australia and New Zealand Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto–Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Toronto–Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australia and New Zealand Banking has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toronto–Dominion Bank beats Australia and New Zealand Banking on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses. The U.S. Retail segment consists of its retail and commercial banking operations operating under the brand TD Bank, and wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides a range of capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues, providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures, funding and investment needs of its clients. The Corporate segment provides centralized advice and counsel to its businesses.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides a range of banking and financial products and services. The Company’s segments include Australia; New Zealand; Institutional; Asia Retail & Pacific; Wealth Australia, and Technology, Services and Operations (TSO) and Group Centre. The Company’s operations span Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in the Asia Pacific region, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States. The Australia division consists of the retail and the corporate and commercial banking (C&CB) business units. The New Zealand division consists of the retail and the commercial business units. The Institutional division services global institutional and business customers. The Asia Retail & Pacific division consists of the Asia retail and the Pacific business units. The Wealth Australia division consists of the insurance and funds management business units. The TSO and Group Centre division provides support to the operating divisions.

