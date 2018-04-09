TowneBank (TOWN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,042.90, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.00. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 17.77%. sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TowneBank by 10.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 356,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TowneBank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

