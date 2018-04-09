Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.67 Million

Analysts predict that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will report $90.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.30 million to $90.90 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $88.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $90.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.60 million to $513.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $520.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $518.66 million to $521.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSQ. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barrington Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stephens set a $9.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Townsquare Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Townsquare Media (TSQ) traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 232,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 42.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 119.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Local Advertising and Live Events. The Company’s Local Advertising segment offers broadcast, digital and mobile advertising within its local markets.

