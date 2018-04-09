Tp Icap (TCAP) Insider Buys £19,891.50 in Stock

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) insider David Shalders bought 4,470 shares of Tp Icap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 445 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,891.50 ($28,115.19).

TCAP traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 445 ($6.29). The stock had a trading volume of 975,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Tp Icap has a one year low of GBX 438.79 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 560.60 ($7.92).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Tp Icap’s previous dividend of $5.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCAP. Liberum Capital began coverage on Tp Icap in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.76) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.48) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($6.15) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tp Icap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 533.30 ($7.54).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

