Tractor Supply (TSCO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News headlines about Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tractor Supply earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.2955259562413 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 657,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,395.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $70,691.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,349.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/tractor-supply-tsco-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-16-updated-updated-updated.html.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm and ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The company operates its retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.