Tractor Supply (TSCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,117. The company has a market cap of $7,395.44, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $70,691.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,349.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm and ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The company operates its retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

