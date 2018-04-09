Traders Sell Shares of Booking (BKNG) on Strength (BKNG)

Investors sold shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $127.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $229.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.32 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Booking had the 14th highest net out-flow for the day. Booking traded up $15.33 for the day and closed at $2,048.74

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Booking to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray upped their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,975.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98,190.51, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.12 by $2.74. Booking had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,930.71, for a total transaction of $235,546.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,523.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,186.98, for a total value of $7,936,550.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/traders-sell-shares-of-booking-bkng-on-strength-bkng.html.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.