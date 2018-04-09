Traders Sell Shares of General Motors (GM) on Strength (GM)

Investors sold shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) on strength during trading on Monday. $72.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $158.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.92 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, General Motors had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. General Motors traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $37.83

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of General Motors from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.96 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $41.38 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52,866.66, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.31. General Motors had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

In other General Motors news, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,450.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry L. Engle II sold 50,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,294,848 shares of company stock worth $1,600,664,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

