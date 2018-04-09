Traders Sell Shares of Vistra Energy (VST) on Strength (VST)

Traders sold shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $29.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.78 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vistra Energy had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Vistra Energy traded up $1.15 for the day and closed at $20.83

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday. UBS started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

The stock has a market cap of $8,431.85 and a P/E ratio of 21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,343,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,218,000 after buying an additional 4,567,046 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,118.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,699,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,104,000 after buying an additional 4,314,196 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,388.0% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,396,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,539,000 after buying an additional 4,100,780 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth $63,643,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,738,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,008,000 after buying an additional 2,671,806 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

