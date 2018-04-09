TRANSAT AT (TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of TRANSAT AT from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$13.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.06.

TSE TRZ opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. TRANSAT AT has a one year low of C$5.07 and a one year high of C$11.82.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.79) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$725.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$740.75 million. TRANSAT AT had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%.

In other TRANSAT AT news, Director Bernard Bussières sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$119,900.00. Also, insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$4,950,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 462,125 shares of company stock worth $5,081,868 over the last 90 days.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

