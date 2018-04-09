BB&T Securities LLC Boosts Stake in TransCanada Co. (TRP)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransCanada Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in TransCanada were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransCanada in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransCanada in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TransCanada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransCanada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransCanada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP opened at $41.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,694.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. TransCanada Co. has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TransCanada had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 12.33%. research analysts anticipate that TransCanada Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5486 per share. This is a positive change from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. TransCanada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransCanada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TransCanada from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of TransCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

