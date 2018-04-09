TransferCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $717,731.00 (CRYPTO:TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $8.76 million and $717,731.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00020322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00190404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009337 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,412,689 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend,Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.”

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

