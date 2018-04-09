TransferCoin Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00020795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $8.38 million worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00198698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009279 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,412,895 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend,Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.”

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

