Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) will report sales of $665.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelport Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.47 million and the lowest is $664.50 million. Travelport Worldwide reported sales of $650.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will report full-year sales of $665.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelport Worldwide.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $573.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.92 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TVPT shares. ValuEngine cut Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Evercore ISI cut Travelport Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelport Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,049.27, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.25. Travelport Worldwide has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In other news, CEO Gordon A. Wilson purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $99,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,210.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 128,000 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $2,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,135.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVPT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

