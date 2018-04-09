Travelzoo (TZOO) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.33

Headlines about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Travelzoo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 45.9266891544285 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TZOO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.75. 325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,659. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Travelzoo’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelzoo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, formerly Travelzoo Inc, is a media commerce company. The Company informs over 28 million members in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, as well as various Website users, about the travel and entertainment deals available from a range of companies. The Company operates through three segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

