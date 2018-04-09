Insider Buying: Black Diamond Group (BDI) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$11,900.00.

Trevor Haynes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Trevor Haynes purchased 6,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$15,145.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Trevor Haynes purchased 30,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Trevor Haynes purchased 7,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$18,075.00.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$2.37 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$4.22.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.17 million.

BDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.30 to C$3.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.08.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells portable workforce accommodation and space rental solutions. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions ranging from basic accommodation unit rental to turnkey lodging. This segment's lodging services include camps with on-site management of catering and housekeeping personnel and front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and consumables, such as fuel.

