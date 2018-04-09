Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Position Lessened by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alphabet by 759.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,204,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,911,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,099 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 214,636.6% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,161,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,409,850,000 after acquiring an additional 826,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,842,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,574,476,000 after acquiring an additional 589,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.34.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,007.04 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $817.02 and a 52-week high of $1,186.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $699,674.25, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total value of $4,508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total transaction of $12,500,884.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

