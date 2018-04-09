TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBK. FIG Partners downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

TCBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. 51,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,819. The firm has a market cap of $842.27, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.45 million. research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 165,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

