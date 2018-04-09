Trident Group Trading 10% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $94,299.00 and $1,160.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trident Group has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00768115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00174586 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,524 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

