Trimble Inc (TRMB) Receives $41.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Trimble news, Director Ulf J. Johansson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $1,903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $7,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 74,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 418,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,729. The stock has a market cap of $8,539.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.42. Trimble has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.84 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

