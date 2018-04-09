Triple-S Management Co. (GTS) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.56% of Triple-S Management worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. AXA acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

GTS stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.25. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.67. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $706.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Triple-S Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

