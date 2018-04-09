Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $115,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,293.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $296,710 and sold 75,000 shares worth $1,851,050. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 460,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 150,954 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 299,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 129,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after acquiring an additional 104,343 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 21.6% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 328,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,320 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tristate Capital (TSC) traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 175,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,518. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $654.86, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tristate Capital declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management.

