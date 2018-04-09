TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) Price Reaches $0.0352

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $274.09 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One TRON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Gatecoin, Liqui and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00761630 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00171535 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,748,111,645 tokens. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tronlab.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron is a blockchain-based protocol for a free content entertainment system, allowing each user to freely publish, store and own data, and in the decentralized autonomous form, decides the distribution, subscription and push of contents and enables content creators by releasing, circulating and dealing with digital assets, thus forming a decentralized content entertainment ecosystem. Tronix ix an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, acting as the basic unit of account on the platform. “

TRON Token Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Token Store, Coinnest, IDEX, Binance, YoBit, Liqui, BitFlip, Gate.io, Coinrail, Mercatox, CoinEgg, Tidex, Qryptos, CoolCoin, Gatecoin, EtherDelta and OKEx. It is not possible to buy TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

