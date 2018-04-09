TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $122,001.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00011399 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta, YoBit and Livecoin. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $122,001.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00741253 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00173991 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00038049 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052556 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

