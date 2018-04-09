Head to Head Analysis: Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY) vs. Its Competitors

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS: TSGTY) is one of 13 public companies in the “Malt beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tsingtao Brewery to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Tsingtao Brewery pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. As a group, “Malt beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 47.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tsingtao Brewery and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsingtao Brewery N/A N/A N/A Tsingtao Brewery Competitors 5.93% 8.18% 4.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tsingtao Brewery and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tsingtao Brewery $3.93 billion $123.40 million N/A Tsingtao Brewery Competitors $9.86 billion $1.07 billion 33.91

Tsingtao Brewery’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tsingtao Brewery.

Risk and Volatility

Tsingtao Brewery has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsingtao Brewery’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tsingtao Brewery and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsingtao Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Tsingtao Brewery Competitors 82 296 291 14 2.35

As a group, “Malt beverages” companies have a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Tsingtao Brewery’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tsingtao Brewery has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Tsingtao Brewery rivals beat Tsingtao Brewery on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao Beer brand name. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited also distributes beer to approximately 94 countries and regions worldwide. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.