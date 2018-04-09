TSYS (TSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $907.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TSYS (NYSE:TSS) will report sales of $907.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TSYS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $918.90 million and the lowest is $888.47 million. TSYS reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TSYS will report full year sales of $907.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TSYS.

TSYS (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $870.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.20 million. TSYS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of TSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of TSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of TSYS in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of TSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other TSYS news, Director Richard W. Ussery sold 7,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $666,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 49,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,350,107.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,412,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 692,200 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,168. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TSYS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,578,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $915,773,000 after acquiring an additional 427,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TSYS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TSYS by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,210,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,778,000 after acquiring an additional 200,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TSYS by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,186,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TSYS by 9.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after acquiring an additional 97,514 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.58. 676,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,261.32, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. TSYS has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. TSYS’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TSYS (TSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $907.09 Million” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/tsys-tss-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-907-09-million.html.

About TSYS

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSYS (TSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.