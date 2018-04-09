Tucows (TCX) Receives News Impact Score of 0.04

News articles about Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tucows earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the information services provider an impact score of 46.1779463993755 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Tucows stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 115,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tucows has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tucows will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,123.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services.

