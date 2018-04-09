Franks International (FI) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Franks International (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Franks International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price objective on Franks International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franks International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

NYSE:FI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,455. Franks International has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Franks International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franks International news, major shareholder Michael Frank Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 803,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Franks International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franks International by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Franks International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Franks International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Franks International by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

