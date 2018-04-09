TUI (TUIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

TUI stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. TUI has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. The company offers flight booking, hotel accommodation, and other tourism services; and incoming services for tour operators and other services to cruise industry.

