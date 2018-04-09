Tupperware Brands (TUP) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

Tupperware Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Tupperware Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tupperware Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.16. 403,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $2,419.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a positive return on equity of 160.65%. The company had revenue of $588.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

