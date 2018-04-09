Tupperware Brands (TUP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.04.

Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.16. 403,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,724. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,419.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $588.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.99 million. Tupperware Brands had a positive return on equity of 160.65% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

TUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/tupperware-brands-tup-releases-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.