Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $18.14 Million Position in The Home Depot (HD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.62. 1,698,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,656. The company has a market capitalization of $203,713.81, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.60 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,273.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

