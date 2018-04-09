Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 44,190 Shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of United Natural Foods worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 3,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $51.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Shares of UNFI opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,194.81, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.33.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

