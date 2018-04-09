Amarin Co. (NASDAQ:AMRN) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Amarin Co. (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Amarin worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amarin by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 59,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amarin Co. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 51,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $209,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $78,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amarin Co. (NASDAQ:AMRN) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/two-sigma-advisers-lp-acquires-491600-shares-of-amarin-co-amrn-updated.html.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.