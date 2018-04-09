Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.55% of El Pollo LoCo worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 176,213 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCO stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.16, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.24 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price target on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/two-sigma-advisers-lp-boosts-holdings-in-el-pollo-loco-holdings-inc-loco.html.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of March 8, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.