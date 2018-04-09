Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,824 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.51% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $34,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 716,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,704,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,669,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 598.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.00. The stock had a trading volume of 258,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,782. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7,780.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $169.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $158.00 price target on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In related news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/two-sigma-advisers-lp-has-34-25-million-stake-in-jones-lang-lasalle-inc-jll-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.