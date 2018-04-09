Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $27.90 Million Stake in New Relic (NEWR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.87% of New Relic worth $27,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 82,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 625,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 57,310 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on New Relic from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 53,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $3,927,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $289,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,002 shares of company stock valued at $23,846,393. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NEWR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 346,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,730. The company has a market capitalization of $4,093.79, a PE ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 0.64. New Relic has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $79.08.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $91.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

