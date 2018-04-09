Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (AMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,224,010 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.05% of American Tower worth $31,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 462,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 557,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,507,000 after acquiring an additional 70,170 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $124,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 28,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $4,110,116.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,470,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,636 shares of company stock worth $4,746,448. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.19. 1,829,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $155.28. The company has a market cap of $62,671.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.04). American Tower had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $171.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

