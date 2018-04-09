H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.72% of H&E Equipment Services worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 66.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $36.24 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,292.25, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.48.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.35. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $294.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO John Engquist sold 35,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,489,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,944,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley W. Barber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,619,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,791 shares of company stock worth $8,703,315. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. UBS reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America set a $45.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

