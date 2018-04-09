Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $30.39 Million Position in Yandex (YNDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Yandex worth $30,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on YNDX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.25 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $4.73 on Monday, hitting $34.66. 15,117,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,415. The stock has a market cap of $12,853.11, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.66. Yandex has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.94 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/two-sigma-advisers-lp-sells-204100-shares-of-yandex-nv-yndx-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.