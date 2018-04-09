Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $4.14 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

XHB stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.0815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

