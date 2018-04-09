Greif, Inc. (GEF) Position Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 1,828.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.44% of Greif worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Greif by 3,048.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Greif by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 51,726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Greif by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Greif by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.51. 200,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,759. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,600.04, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.24 million. Greif had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.56%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 56.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

