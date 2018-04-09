Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.36 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey (WPC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $249,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Farrell purchased 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $125,925.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,910.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $6,663.94, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $196.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.015 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey Inc is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. At December 31, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion.

