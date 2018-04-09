Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Position in Ball Co. (BLL)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ball by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 117,140 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,275,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after acquiring an additional 278,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $3,541,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Ball by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,831,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,652,000 after acquiring an additional 39,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Ball by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

BLL stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,758.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $100,064.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 390,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,063,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $88,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,283,696.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,774 shares of company stock worth $1,642,983. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

