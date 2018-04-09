Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 20,796 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.29% of Aspen Technology worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.38. 440,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,997. The company has a market cap of $5,699.72, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $2,059,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,171,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 6,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $451,664.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,748.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,379 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

