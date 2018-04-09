Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in Intersect ENT (XENT)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,558 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.49% of Intersect ENT worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XENT. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,090.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.75. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,147,852.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,975.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,798. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/two-sigma-investments-lp-raises-holdings-in-intersect-ent-inc-xent-updated-updated.html.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.